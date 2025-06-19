Funeral services scheduled for Brownsville Navy sailor killed in Virginia

Funeral services have been scheduled for a U.S. Navy sailor who was found dead near her Naval station in Virginia.

The Brownsville native sailor, Angelina Resendiz, will be laid to rest on June 27. Her funeral services are open to the public.

The 21-year-old was found dead two weeks after she went missing from the naval station in Norfolk, Virginia. The Navy says a sailor is in custody in connection with her death.

Funeral services will occur at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 114 East Price Road.

The viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to mingle with the family with light refreshments and share memories of Angelina at 6:30 p.m.

A candlelight vigil for Angelina and to honor all those lost to such violence will be held at 7:15 p.m.