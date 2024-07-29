x

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation of La Villa High School

LA VILLA –La Villa Early College High School students are being released early on Tuesday due to a gas leak.

School district officials say all students were moved to a nearby middle school or are being released to their parents.

Texas Gas Service detected the gas leak in the back of the building and is working to repair it.

Tuesday, September 18 2018
