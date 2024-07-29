Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation of La Villa High School
LA VILLA –La Villa Early College High School students are being released early on Tuesday due to a gas leak.
School district officials say all students were moved to a nearby middle school or are being released to their parents.
Texas Gas Service detected the gas leak in the back of the building and is working to repair it.
