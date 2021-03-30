Goodwill Offering Training Courses

EDINBURG – For those who have been out of the workforce for years, getting back in can be quite the hurdle. A new program in the Rio Grande Valley aims to do just that.

It’s not just those who haven’t worked, it’s also for those who feel they lack experience in a working environment.

Goodwill in Edinburg provides not only training but helps people search for jobs as well. It’s a class of about 15 people and lasts about two and a half weeks.

“We teach them employability skills. We teach them how to write a good resume, interview skills, how to be an effective member of a team, the importance of performance evaluations,” explained Ian Kettelkamp, facilitator of the program.

“There is a large need for help finding employment here in the Valley and I think a lot of people get, I guess, intimidated by asking for help,” he said.

Kettelkamp says he sees a wide-range in people taking these classes.

“People from all walks of life come through here. Whether they’re from the halfway house and they have a criminal background that they’re trying to overcome, they want a second chance,” he said, “or maybe it’s been someone who was a housewife for 20, 30 years and now they’re recently divorced and they have children. They need to provide. For it’s not just women, it’s also men. Everyone comes in asking for help.”

The program not only trains people but also helps with finding a job once it’s over.

“We came up with call center and other office-related positions,” he said.

Once a job is found, the program doesn’t end there.

“When they have found employment, we still continue to follow up and make sure that there’s nothing in the way of them retaining that job,” he said.

Kettelkamp said their goal is to help those lost, find their way.

He said the program is still relatively new and they are open to working with more companies in the hiring process.

To qualify for the program, you just need a high school diploma or a GED.

For more information on how to apply, you can contact their office in Edinburg at 956-702-4405.