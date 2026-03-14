Granjeno residents invited to share input on city's long-term development plan
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City leaders in Granjeno are rolling out a major opportunity for residents to shape what happens next in their community. Officials are putting together a long-term plan that will guide the city's future projects, and they want to hear directly from the people who live there or pass through.
A public hearing is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Granjeno City Hall to give residents the chance to weigh in on what improvements they hope to see.
"Come up with a wish list. What is it that you, as a resident of this community, what is it that you want to see happen in your community as far as streets, water services, sewer services, law enforcement, health services, and so forth," Grant Writer Francisco Briones said.
This will be the final meeting before city commissioners vote to approve the city's long-term plan. The plan will help determine which projects the city takes on moving forward, from infrastructure upgrades to public safety improvements.
Residents are encouraged to attend and share their ideas on how Granjeno can grow and improve in the years ahead.
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