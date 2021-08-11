Granjeno Residents Share Different Opinions on Proposed Bord

GRANJENO – The recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about the starting point of border wall construction has left conflicting emotions among people residing along the border.

With a population of roughly 300, Granjeno sits right along the border. There, CHANNEL 5 NEWS found two neighbors with two different views.

"In my opinion, it's OK if they put (the border wall) up maybe there will be less people crossing over here," said Granjeno resident Amalia Olivarez.

For more than 50 years, Olivarez has lived in the border town of Granjeno.

She believes the addition of a border wall will help prevent people from crossing through her town; something she thinks is more common than people realize.

"I think it was Monday or Tuesday I saw just one (person crossing illegally). He was running through the brush over there by the border," recalled Olivarez over the last time she has seen someone cross.

Not everyone feels the same in this border town, just a few houses down CHANNEL 5 NEWS came across someone who feels the opposite.

"I'm against the border wall because of the fact that they are still going to cross no matter what, no matter what you do," said Jennifer Constantino who lives a few houses down from Olivarez.

For more than 30 years, Constantino has also lived in Granjeno.

She explained how people coming into the U.S. illegally are able to get by the current border fence.

"They put ladders back there and they cross that big ol' wall," said Constantino.

While they have different views both Olivarez and Constantino say they just want to feel safer.

Right now, the $1.6 billion proposal for the border wall is not approved.

Prototypes of the wall are currently being tested in San Diego.