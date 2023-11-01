Hablando Claro: Feria de Trabajo en McAllen
Julio Salinas, representante de Workforce Solutions, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre la próxima Feria de trabajo que realizarán en McAllen Conventional Center este 9 de noviembre.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
