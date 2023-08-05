Harlingen-based EMS provider using new technology to diagnose patients faster

An ambulance service in Harlingen is using new technology that could save patients some money on their next E.R. bill.

South Texas Emergency Care ambulances are now equipped with epoc blood analysis machines, which can test a patient’s electrolyte, blood gas and metabolite levels with the prick of a finger.

Rene Perez, the EMS provider’s director for transportation, said doctors can diagnose patients faster with these test results.

Perez said the quicker diagnosis could lead to a cheaper bill.

“Before we get to the hospital, we can start the treatment of the patient who has any type of abnormal lab values,” Perez explained. “But it also is important because this is information that we can provide to the doctor before we even get there."

The machine is currently still being tested in the field, and could be used in other parts of the Rio Grande Valley depending on how the tests go.