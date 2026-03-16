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Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks

By: KJ Doyle

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Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win in penalty kicks over San Benito.

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Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in...
Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win in penalty kicks over San Benito. More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 Friday, March 13, 2026 10:16:00 PM CDT March 13, 2026
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