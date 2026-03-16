Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
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Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win in penalty kicks over San Benito.
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Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win in penalty kicks over San Benito. More >>
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