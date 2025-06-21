Harlingen fugitive wanted on sexual assault of a child charge arrested at Progreso port of entry
Related Story
A man who had been evading the Harlingen Police Department since December 2023 was arrested on Wednesday at the Progreso port of entry, according to a news release.
Marvin Lee Vasquez was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and evading arrest, according to police.
The news release identified Vasquez as the suspect in the assault of his girlfriend’s daughter. According to the release, DNA evidence collected from the victim was a match to Vasquez.
The case was filed in December 2023, and Vasquez had been on the run since, police said.
Bond was set at $505,000.
News
A man who had been evading the Harlingen Police Department since December 2023 was arrested on Wednesday at the Progreso... More >>
News Video
-
Body of Angelina Resendiz arriving in Harlingen
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders holding rally in McAllen
-
Mission police: Man charged with murder after intentionally running over friend
-
Former Mission firefighter accused of sexually abusing close relative
-
Congressman Cuellar reacts to recent ICE raids
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July
-
PSJA Bears linemen advance to State Lineman Challenge in Abilene
-
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
-
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations