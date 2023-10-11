x

Harlingen Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Abuse Case

HARLINGEN - A 27-year-old Harlingen man will spend more than half a century in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force caught Kevin Kaster downloading child pornography.

During a collaborative investigation with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office Child Abuse Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, detectives also uncovered the abuse of a child.

Kaster was convicted and sentenced to 60 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child and 20 years for indecency with a child with sexual contact.

He will not be eligible for parole and will have to serve every day of his sentence. 

6 years ago Tuesday, March 21 2017
