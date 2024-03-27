Harlingen Prostitution
HARLINGEN--Nine people were arrested in a prostitution sting in Harlingen.
The operation was conducted from Friday to Saturday.
Harlingen police said all nine suspects were arrested immediately after the solicitation.
Charges range from prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. Harlingen police said the endangering the child charge stems from a woman allegedly taking her small children with her to the transaction.
