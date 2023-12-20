x

Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer

HARLINGEN -- Harlingen High School held a signing day for Senior Grace Reed. She signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Lubbock Christian University.

The four-year letterman talked about injuries she's dealt with, why she chose LCU, and the support she's received in her time as a Harlingen Cardinal.

