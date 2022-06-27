Harlingen VA holding free food pantry drive-thru for eligible veterans

Eligible veterans can get free food Thursday morning during a drive-thru food pantry at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic.

The event will take place June 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic located at 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard.

Veterans must be enrolled in health care at the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and must present a valid VA identification card to confirm their veteran status.

After eligibility is established, volunteers will place food items in the trunk of the veteran's vehicle.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for immediate assistance.

For information about future events, follow the Texas Valley Costal Bend VA on Facebook.