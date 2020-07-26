x

Harlingen Water Works System Says Water Safe to Drink

HARLINGEN – Harlingen Water Works System customers should be aware of a temporary new water treatment process which could change the smell and color of your water.

A spokesperson of the company says it’s not harmful.

They say, normally, the water is treated with chlorine and ammonia but for the next few weeks only chlorine will be used.

They’ll be using ammonia again on Nov. 17. 

