Health Official: 25 Mumps Cases Confirmed in Cameron Co.

BROWNSVILLE – Health officials confirmed 25 cases of the mumps in Cameron County.

Cameron County Public Health Administrator Esmeralda Guarjardo confirms 21 of the cases were travel-related and four others are not.

Some of the cases were found in immigrants in detention centers in Cameron County.

Health officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS immigrants at the centers who have the mumps were separated from others.

Guarjardo says some of those infected were not vaccinated.

The county is still investigating other possible cases.

On Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Health Department announced 39 cases are confirmed.

People who have contacted the virus will not show signs of symptoms for 14 to 24 days.

Local health officials say if you suspect you have the mumps to be tested by a physician.