Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists explains pre-diabetes, how to lower the risk

It's likely that you know someone who has diabetes.

The rate in the Rio Grande Valley is high, with about 33 percent of people diagnosed with the disease.

Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa sits down with HEB Pharmacist Ana Karen Leal to learn more about pre-diabetes and what people can do to lower the risk of being diagnosed with the disease

2 days ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 Wednesday, April 10, 2024 10:46:00 AM CDT April 10, 2024
