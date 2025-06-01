Hidalgo County city leaders prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane Season begins Sunday and city leaders in Hidalgo County met to talk hurricane readiness on Friday.

The Joint Regional Hurricane Preparedness press conference was held in Edinburg.

First responders were a part of the talk. They stressed the importance of creating plans now before a storm.

That includes creating an emergency kit, have at least a gallon of water per person for three days, non-perishable foods, flashlights and batteries, a waterproof bag for important documents and medications you may need. An evacuation plan is also needed.

"We ask them to evacuate early, don't wait until the last minute. Early compliance saves lives. It also helps us allocate resources more efficiently," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said. "Let us know if someone needs help evacuating."

First responders also ask that you keep the roadways clear for emergency vehicles during a storm and avoid any unnecessary travel.