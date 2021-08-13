Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 11, 2021
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 349 positive cases of COVID-19.
Two Donna residents, two Weslaco residents, an Alamo resident, a Mission resident and a San Juan resident died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,974 people have died as a result of the virus.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 163 are confirmed and 186 are probable.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- • 120 people in the 0-19 age group
- • 41 people in their 20s
- • 63 people in their 30s
- • 43 people in their 40s
- • 35 people in their 50s
- • 17 people in their 60s
- • 30 people in the 70+ age group
Since the pandemic began, 102,225 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
There are currently 380 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 98 of those in the ICU.
