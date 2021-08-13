x

Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 11, 2021

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 349 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Two Donna residents, two Weslaco residents, an Alamo resident, a Mission resident and a San Juan resident died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,974 people have died as a result of the virus. 

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 163 are confirmed and 186 are probable. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

  • 120 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 41 people in their 20s
  • 63 people in their 30s
  • 43 people in their 40s
  • 35 people in their 50s
  • 17 people in their 60s
  • 30 people in the 70+ age group 

Since the pandemic began, 102,225 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. 

There are currently 380 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 98 of those in the ICU. 

News
