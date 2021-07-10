Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2021

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 113 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from Donna, a man in his 20s from McAllen, a woman in her 60s from San Juan and a man in his 50s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to data released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,919 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 83 are confirmed and 30 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

52 people aged 0-19

40 people in their 20s

12 people in their 30s

3 people in their 40s

3 people in their 50s

2 people in their 60s

1 person in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, 93,854 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.