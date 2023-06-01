Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 22, 2021
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 83 positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 50s from San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,900 people have died due to the virus in the county.
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 33 are confirmed and 50 are probable.
The 83 people who tested positive are in the following age groups.
- • 43 people in the 0-19 age group
- • 16 people in their 20s
- • 9 people in their 30s
- • 6 people in their 40s
- • 4 people in their 50s
- • 1 person in their 60s
- • 4 people in their 70s+
