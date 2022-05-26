Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 24, 2022
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 969 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|147
|12-19
|163
|20s
|153
|30s
|145
|40s
|131
|50s
|102
|60s
|70
|70+
|58
|Total:
|969
The county also reported that 14 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, all of whom are adults.
Of the 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, 14 staff members and 44 students tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 3,911 people have died due to the virus in the county.
There are currently 605 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
