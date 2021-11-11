Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 10, 2021

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 101 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the three deceased individuals, all were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include one man and two women from the cities of Donna, Edinburg and Mercedes. All three victims were over the age of 60.

The county also reported 101 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 44 cases from Tuesday, when the county reported 57 new cases and four deaths.

The 101 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 26 12-19 9 20s 11 30s 18 40s 13 50s 10 60s 9 70+ 5 Total: 101

A total of 49 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of four patients since Tuesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 42 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 are in intensive care units. All 20 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 65 students and 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 710 staff members and 3,639 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,390 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,478 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 561 active cases in the county.