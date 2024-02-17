Hidalgo County Fire Marshal: Edinburg brush fire caused by incinerator
A brush fire in Edinburg that occurred on Feb. 2 has been determined to be caused by an incinerator, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.
Garza said wind conditions contributed to the spread of the fire.
The fire sparked at around noon on Ware Road, north of Monte Cristo Road, and grew to about four acres before fire officials were able to contain it.
No homes or buildings were impacted.
