Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas plan

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan in a statement issued on Monday.

“I too rely on data and advice from medical professionals to dictate my actions. So with that in mind, I am also considering transitioning some of our local restrictions to voluntary preventive measures,” said Judge Richard F. Cortez in the statement.

No word on when that will happen.

Read the full statement here.

2 days ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020
