Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas plan
Related Story
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan in a statement issued on Monday.
“I too rely on data and advice from medical professionals to dictate my actions. So with that in mind, I am also considering transitioning some of our local restrictions to voluntary preventive measures,” said Judge Richard F. Cortez in the statement.
No word on when that will happen.
News
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan in a statement issued on Monday.... More >>
News Video
-
DHR sets up production line to make personal protective equipment
-
Labor attorney discusses difficulties citing virus fear to receive unemployment benefits
-
McAllen ISD valedictorians receive surprise honorary parade
-
MIssion burger joint grateful for customers' support amid pandemic
-
Pandemic Q&A: Apr. 29