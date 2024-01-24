Hidalgo County offering free space heaters ahead of next week's cold front

Ahead of the extreme cold weather in the forecast for next week, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering free space heaters to qualifying residents, according to a news release.

The Hidalgo County Heater Distribution program provides a space heater and a smoke detector for families who have no other means of heating their homes, according to a news release.

Residents must contact the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and apply for the assistance.

According to the news release, residents will be asked to complete a program application and provide:

- Proof of income for the last 30 days (income must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level)

- ID and proof of residency

- An unpaid electrical utility bill (water bill and natural gas as well)

Those wanting to apply must call 956-383-6240.

