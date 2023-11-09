Hidalgo County Precinct 3 hosting toy drive until Dec. 13

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is hosting a toy drive for children.

They are in need of gifts for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. The gifts can be anything from toys to board games to art supplies.

Precinct 3 is partnering with school counselors to get the gifts to students in need. They collected more than 500 toys last year.

"We want to do a lot more this year. Hopefully maybe 300 or 400 families that would be amazing," Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said. "We're targeting families that have been negatively impacted by some type of hardship."

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Precinct 3 administration office in Mission until December 13.