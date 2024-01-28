Hidalgo County Precinct 4 sets up streetlights in Colonia Mayan

Editor's Note: A previous article incorrectly stated who was in charge of the project. It was part of the Hidalgo County Unincorporated Subdivision Streetlight Program

New streetlights are now set up in Colonia Mayan Number 3 in Edinburg.

Residents had been fighting to get those lights for about eight years now.

"It feels wonderful because time back everything was so dark. You can even see the kids playing in the streets and I want to cry now, but we are so happy and excited about it," resident Yadira Lopez.

After all this time, county leaders finally installed them with the goal to make the area safer at night.