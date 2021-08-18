Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 521 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 521 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four people from Alamo, Edinburg, Mission and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person was an Edinburg woman in her 40s.

Since the pandemic began, 3,007 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 186 are confirmed and 335 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 198 people in the 0-19 age group

• 80 people in their 20s

• 73 people in their 30s

• 64 people in their 40s

• 41 people in their 50s

• 32 people in their 60s

• 33 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, 104,273 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 4,011 remain active.

There are currently 469 people with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those COVID-19 patients, 107 are in intensive care units.