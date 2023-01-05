Hidalgo county reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2.

A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.

All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly test positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 229 20s 219 30s 184 40s 177 50s 199 60s 135 70+ 242

The county also reported that 72 adults and 17 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,060 people have died due to the virus in the county.