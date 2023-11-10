Hidalgo County reports high voter turnout on Election Day

The Hidalgo County Elections Department reported a high voter turnout on Election Day.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said more than 14,000 people cast their vote Election Day.

A total of 39,021 Hidalgo County residents cast their vote in the November 2023 election, according to the elections department website.

The 2021 elections only saw 7,000 people show up to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Salinas said the constitutional amendments and city races played a role in the increased turnout.

“We had a total of over 844 people vote in person after 7 p.m. [who were in line by then,] Salinas said.

Elections are not over yet.

Voters in Donna and Mission will need to head back to the polls for runoff races set for Saturday,

Early voting for those races will begin on Monday, Nov. 27.