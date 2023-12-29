x

Hidalgo County rolls out new mobile health unit

Hidalgo County unveiled their new mobile health unit Thursday.

It's meant to provide easier access to healthcare across the Rio Grande Valley, especially for those living in rural areas.

The mobile health unit was set up in Progreso, where dozens of people took advantage of the medical services being provided.

County officials say they're planning another mobile clinic next month.

