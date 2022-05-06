Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead near Donna

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified a man who was found dead near Donna last week.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy was performed on 61-year-old Efrain Lopez Rivera on Monday.

The autopsy revealed that the initial wounds observed were superficial.

No other signs of foul play were found and the manner of death has been determined to be accidental.

Lopez's body was found on April 22 with apparent wounds to his back.