Hidalgo man pleads not guilty to producing porn with underage teen
A 26-year-old Hidalgo resident remains in federal custody after he was indicted on federal charges of coercion of a minor and production of child pornography, according to a news release.
Court records show Rogelio Pruneda III pled not guilty to the charges during a Tuesday detention hearing.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pruneda offered money and THC vape cartridges to a 16-year-old female in exchange for sexual acts.
Pruneda filmed two videos of the encounters, the release stated.
Court records show Pruneda is due back in court on Jan. 3, 2023.
