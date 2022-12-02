Hidalgo man pleads not guilty to producing porn with underage teen

A 26-year-old Hidalgo resident remains in federal custody after he was indicted on federal charges of coercion of a minor and production of child pornography, according to a news release.

Court records show Rogelio Pruneda III pled not guilty to the charges during a Tuesday detention hearing.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pruneda offered money and THC vape cartridges to a 16-year-old female in exchange for sexual acts.

Pruneda filmed two videos of the encounters, the release stated.

Court records show Pruneda is due back in court on Jan. 3, 2023.