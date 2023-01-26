High cost of eggs driving demand in chickens

Some people in the Valley are finding ways around the price hike on eggs by buying their own chickens.

A poultry farmer in Weslaco says his flock was wiped out in five days.

Buyers keep calling Three Kings Poultry for more chickens, owner and operator Daniel Lopez said.

“More people have been coming to get chickens due to the increase of price of the eggs in the stores as well as the shortage,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s flock of 1,000 chickens were sold out in five days, and says it usually takes him about two weeks to sell that same amount, he said.

According to Lopez, the last time there was a high demand for chickens was at the height of the pandemic, when people were panic buying. He usually buys two batches of chickens every month from North Texas, Lopez added.

Each batch contains 1,000 chickens.

“Now we're estimating that we're probably going to be needing a batch a week, “Lopez said.

Before purchasing a chicken, Lopez recommends people make sure they don’t live in a city with an ordinance against owning one.

