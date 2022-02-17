High School Players Taking on Former Pros at Baseball Camp

HARLINGEN – A group of sports enthusiasts gather on some weekends to play baseball. Several of them are former major league players.

Around this time of year, not too many people are accustomed to seeing baseball bats and bases setup in a diamond shape.

The men call it a Baseball Training Camp and they usually hold the games at various locations around the city. Their most recent one was held in Harlingen.

“It’s great for these high school boys to actually see what they possibly can become,” one woman said.

It’s Rio Grande Valley high school players taking on the former major leaguers.

“All these guys played professional, you know, like myself. I played with the Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers,” Alejandro Martinez said.

Martinez is the organizer and manager. He is the one that brings in the professional players.

“I’m from the Dominican Republic. I got guys from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico and here, in the Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi,” he explained.

The game is free for the public and they get to keep any foul balls they catch.

“The shortstop played with the Philadelphia Phillies. Center field played with the Philadelphia Phillies, also San Diego Padres,” Martinez said.

The players that are on the field have played for teams ranging from Blue Jays to Detroit Tigers to Texas.

“We’re having fun. I think we got a chance,” Martinez said.

The boys of summer will continue to play their game in winter.

You can catch Con Mi Gente segments Tuesdays and Thursdays on CHANNEL 5 NEWS THIS MORNING and CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 5.