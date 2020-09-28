Hispanic Heritage Month: Leo Montalvo, the first Hispanic mayor of McAllen
Related Story
McAllen made history in May 1997, when voters elected the city's first Hispanic mayor.
Leo Montalvo defeated longtime Mayor Othal Brand Sr. by just 144 votes.
As mayor, Montalvo said one of his major accomplishments was increasing pay for city workers.
At the time, about two-thirds of city workers earned so little that they qualified for federal assistance, Montalvo said. Under his administration, the City Commission increased wages.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
McAllen made history in May 1997, when voters elected the city's first Hispanic mayor. Leo Montalvo defeated longtime Mayor... More >>
News Video
-
Uncertainty remains about plans to delay in-person instruction at Valley schools
-
New portable ultrasound may help first responders save lives
-
Cameron County hopeful that judge's decision to extend census deadline will produce...
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Leo Montalvo, the first Hispanic mayor of McAllen
-
Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine underway in the Valley