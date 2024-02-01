Historic Brownsville building undergoing renovation
First built in 1925, the historic Samano Building in Brownsville is being revitalized by a local non-profit.
Come Dream, Come Build is behind the restoration project. The building, located at 1158 E. Elizabeth St., will soon have 40 affordable housing apartments and a grocery store.
“We're asking the community to be patient with the traffic,” Come Dream Come Build CEO Nick Mitchell said. “Having a grocery store, we hope, will attract more people to live downtown.”
