Home Project Left Incomplete for Family of 8 in Pharr

PHARR – A Pharr woman says a contractor left a project at her home incomplete.

In July, she decided to put in a much-needed addition into her home for her family of eight.

"I met him there, he told me he could come and give me a quote and give an estimate of how much it would be and he sounded legit. He told me he had 10 plus years of experience,” says Pharr resident Francisca Guerrero.

She says she has paid him $15,000 and has called daily for three months but hasn’t received an answer.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Edgar Guilles, the independent contractor hired for the job.

Guilles says he’s faced problems but explains he should finish the project in two weeks.

