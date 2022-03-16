House fire hospitalizes one person in Alto Bonito
A Starr County family is out of their home after a fire destroyed it.
The family says a relative was hospitalized with burns on his head and body, and two of their dogs didn’t survive as a result of the fire.
Multiple fire departments worked to put out the hot spots Saturday afternoon in the Alto Bonito area, located north of La Grulla.
Watch the video above for the full story.
