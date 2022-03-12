House fire hospitalizes one person in Alto Bonito

A Starr County family is out of their home after a fire destroyed it.

The family says a relative was hospitalized with burns on his head and body, and two of their dogs didn’t survive. As a result of the fire.

Multiple fire departments worked to put out the hot spots Saturday afternoon in the Alto Bonito area, located north of La Grulla.

