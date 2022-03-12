x

House fire hospitalizes one person in Alto Bonito

7 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, March 12 2022 Mar 12, 2022 March 12, 2022 4:49 PM March 12, 2022 in News - Local
By: Issmar Ventura

A Starr County family is out of their home after a fire destroyed it.

The family says a relative was hospitalized with burns on his head and body, and two of their dogs didn’t survive. As a result of the fire.

Multiple fire departments worked to put out the hot spots Saturday afternoon in the Alto Bonito area, located north of La Grulla.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days