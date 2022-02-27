x

House Fire in Harlingen Under Investigation

Related Story

HARLINGEN – A house fire in Harlingen is under investigation.

The incident happened early Friday morning on the 500 block of W Tegee Avenue.

Firefighters searched the structure and determined it was abandoned.

No injuries were reported. 

News
House Fire in Harlingen Under Investigation
House Fire in Harlingen Under Investigation
HARLINGEN – A house fire in Harlingen is under investigation. The incident happened early Friday morning on the 500 block... More >>
3 years ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:29:36 PM CST November 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days