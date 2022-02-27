House Fire in Harlingen Under Investigation
HARLINGEN – A house fire in Harlingen is under investigation.
The incident happened early Friday morning on the 500 block of W Tegee Avenue.
Firefighters searched the structure and determined it was abandoned.
No injuries were reported.
