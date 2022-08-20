HOV: Free Diabetes Screenings Taking Place This Weekend

WESLACO – CHANNEL 5 NEWS is teaming up with H-E-B, Dr. Monzer Yazji, South Texas Health Systems and Wal-Mart to promote diabetes awareness as part of our Heart of the Valley initiative.

These organizations are offering free screenings to the community throughout this initiative.

On Saturday, all H-E-B pharmacies across the Rio Grande Valley will be offering free screening between the times of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Wal-Mart will also be offering this service at the Brownsville store, located at 2205 Ruben M. Torres Boulevard, as well as the Penitas store, located at 1705 East Expressway 83.

The testing at these two stores will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Watch the video above for more information.