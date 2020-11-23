How the Government Shutdown Could Impact RGV

WESLACO – Government shutdowns take place when Congress and the president don’t agree on how to spend the nation’s money.

This shutdown is the third in the span of one year.

The federal government will partially shut down at midnight; the Department of Housing and Urban Development is one of the departments that will see a lapse in funding.

The executive director for Hidalgo County Housing Authority says this is concerning.

"We work for the government. We get funded from the government. And we get paid from them,” says Mike Lopez. "If they shut down, we're okay for two months. But after that it would have a very direct impact."

Lopez explains if the government is shut down for a longer period, his section 8 families could be impacted.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel has the details.

Watch the video above for the full story.