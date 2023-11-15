HSI: Elsa City Hall raided as part of money laundering investigation

Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations and other law enforcement agencies were spotted Thursday at Elsa City Hall conducting what a spokesperson described as a money laundering criminal investigation.

A similar scene played out at the Lucky Hive game room in Edcouch and the Sizzling Sevens game room in Elsa.

When reached for comment, HSI spokesperson Nina Pruneda confirmed the agency was conducting “enforcement actions related to a money laundering criminal investigation,” with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed on social media that they were assisting federal agents in the investigation.

The HCSO is assisting our federal partners in a law enforcement operation at Elsa City Hall and the Sizzling Sevens located at 412 E Edinburg Ave in Elsa. We are also assisting them at The Lucky Hive, 611 E Santa Rosa Ave, in Edcouch. — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 26, 2023

Elsa Mayor Al Perez said HSI is looking for information on the money the city collects from the four game rooms the city has in business.

According to Perez, the city makes $50,000 a year per permit fee on each game room.

“We do things by the book, everything is transparent. We have nothing to hide here,” Perez said. “Everything we do is for the benefit of the city. The game rooms that came in generated a lot of revenue for the city as far as sales tax.”

The investigation comes over a week since the Edcouch City Hall was raided.

Edcouch City Manager Victor De La Cruz — whose home was also raided as part of that investigation — previously said he believed the raid had to do with the city’s game rooms.