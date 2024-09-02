IBWC meet in Mercedes to discuss low river flow, U.S. water supply
Federal regulators say the Rio Grande Valley is dealing with a lack of water pouring into the river from Mexico and less water from United States sources.
The International Boundary and Water Commission shared that information at a meeting on Tuesday in Mercedes.
Six rivers flow into the Rio Grande from the U.S. and the IBWC Commissioner, Dr. Maria Elena Giner, says that flow is about two-thirds of what it was back in the 80s.
"We've determined that there's almost 500,000 acre-feet of water less in the river that belong to the United States from tributaries and unmeasured flows," Giner said. "We want them to ensure that they're using this information in being able to understand what the water supply availability from the Rio Grande is."
The commissioner also says the state department is reaching out to Mexican officials to ask for increases in delivery of water.
