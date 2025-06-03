ICE arrests 11 people at South Padre Island construction site

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Tuesday, June 3, after Homeland Security Investigations issued a correction saying the worksite enforcement encounter happened in Port Isabel and not South Padre Island.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested 11 undocumented immigrants in a construction site in Port Isabel, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

ICE Rio Grande Valley, working w/federal and local partners, conducted a worksite enforcement encounter at a construction site in South Padre Island, TX which led to the apprehension of 11 aliens from Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tRB20s5l0N — HSI San Antonio (@HSI_SanAntonio) June 3, 2025

In a social media post that was originally posted on Monday, and then deleted and re-uploaded on Tuesday, HSI referred to the incident as a “worksite enforcement encounter,” and said all those arrested were from Mexico.

The agency did not say when the encounter happened.

Additional details were not immediately available.