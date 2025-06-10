ICE confirms presence at Alamo flea market

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Channel 5 News that their agents were at the Alamo Flea Market on Sunday.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, an ICE spokesperson said six Mexican nationals suspected of being in the country illegally were taken into custody.

“One of the individuals had previously been arrested by local law enforcement in August 2023 on charges of attempted capital murder,” the statement said. “All individuals apprehended will be transferred to ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

Viewer submitted video sent to Channel 5 News showed a man in handcuffs.

The statement from ICE did not identify the people arrested, or mention what the individuals were charged with.

Channel 5 News spoke with people at the flea market — located at the Mercadome Flea Market and Alamo Dance Hall at 1602 W. Expy. 83.

Frank Lopez, manager of Local Tint Shop, said he saw agents walking up to people working at the flea market.

“I did see some people running, and those guys are the ones they ended up taking,” Lopez said. “People ran and they were apprehended.”

Lopez said agents even went into his business.

“They came up to us here at the shop, and they just asked us what we were doing,” Lopez said. “They asked if we had our ID's, we gave them our IDs… other than that they had no other questions.”

Additional details from ICE were not provided.

