ICE Detainee Strikes Nurse at Port Isabel Facility

PORT ISABEL – A man who was held in a detention facility is accused of striking a nurse.

The man is from Honduras and was being held at the Port Isabel Detention Center.

According to the federal complaint, he struck a nurse who was trying to take his blood pressure.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash.

5 years ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 5:35:05 PM CDT September 28, 2018
