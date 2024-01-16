ICE Detainee Strikes Nurse at Port Isabel Facility
PORT ISABEL – A man who was held in a detention facility is accused of striking a nurse.
The man is from Honduras and was being held at the Port Isabel Detention Center.
According to the federal complaint, he struck a nurse who was trying to take his blood pressure.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash.
