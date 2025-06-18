ICE detains three people attending their immigration hearings in Harlingen

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement have confirmed with Channel 5 News that agents detained three people last week outside immigration court in Harlingen.

In January, the Trump Administration rolled back a policy that prohibited ICE from making arrests outside churches, schools and courthouses.

In the last few weeks, agents have detained dozens of people at courts across the United States after a judge dismissed their immigration cases.

Officials said that's what happened to three people who went to their scheduled hearings in Harlingen on June 10.

"It's a scary time for people who are saying 'hey, I'm just trying to comply with the law, showing up to court and I might get detained,' and unfortunately, that is the reality. But, unfortunately, I have to counsel people to continue showing up to court. Otherwise, there's a removal order and there's nothing you can do," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Garcia said he and several other local attorneys met to discuss ways to advise their clients.

