IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
Related Story
IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals during the summer to any child in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.
The news release said children must be 18 years or younger to receive the free meal, and they do not have to be an IDEA student. The meal program begins on Monday through July 31.
The program will include breakfast and lunch, but must be consumed in the cafeteria, according to the news release. They will be offered Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be made available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The news release said food service will be closed on federal holidays, including June 20 and June 30 through July 4.
All IDEA campuses in the Valley will be offering summer meals, but the list below are campuses that will only offer meals from June 2 through June 27.
Edinburg
IDEA Quest
14001 North Rooth Road
IDEA Edinburg
2753 North Roegiers Road
Mission
IDEA Mission
1600 South Schuerbach Road
McAllen
IDEA McAllen
201 North Bentsen Road
San Juan
IDEA San Juan
600 East Sioux Road
Pharr
IDEA Pharr
600 East Las Milpas Road
Donna
IDEA Donna
401 South 1st Street
San Benito
IDEA San Benito
2151 Russell Lane
Weslaco
IDEA Weslaco
2931 East Sugarcane Drive
For more information on the summer meal program, contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.
News
News Video
-
Pharr emergency management coordinator gives tips to prepare for hurricane season
-
Brownsville police identify man shot in the face
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
-
Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating
-
DPS: 13 people injured in two-vehicle crash near Alton
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....