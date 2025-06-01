x

IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals during the summer to any child in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The news release said children must be 18 years or younger to receive the free meal, and they do not have to be an IDEA student. The meal program begins on Monday through July 31.

The program will include breakfast and lunch, but must be consumed in the cafeteria, according to the news release. They will be offered Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be made available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The news release said food service will be closed on federal holidays, including June 20 and June 30 through July 4.

All IDEA campuses in the Valley will be offering summer meals, but the list below are campuses that will only offer meals from June 2 through June 27.

Edinburg

IDEA Quest
14001 North Rooth Road

IDEA Edinburg
2753 North Roegiers Road

Mission

IDEA Mission
1600 South Schuerbach Road

McAllen

IDEA McAllen
201 North Bentsen Road

San Juan

IDEA San Juan
600 East Sioux Road

Pharr

IDEA Pharr
600 East Las Milpas Road

Donna

IDEA Donna
401 South 1st Street

San Benito

IDEA San Benito
2151 Russell Lane

Weslaco

IDEA Weslaco
2931 East Sugarcane Drive

For more information on the summer meal program, contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.

News
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer...
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals during the summer to any child... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 Saturday, May 31, 2025 3:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2025
Radar
7 Days